All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1737 Skylark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1737 Skylark Lane
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

1737 Skylark Lane

1737 Skylark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1737 Skylark Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Listed by:
Marlene Hassel
949-422-6661
DRE #00999897

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Skylark Lane have any available units?
1737 Skylark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1737 Skylark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Skylark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Skylark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1737 Skylark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1737 Skylark Lane offer parking?
No, 1737 Skylark Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1737 Skylark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 Skylark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Skylark Lane have a pool?
No, 1737 Skylark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Skylark Lane have accessible units?
No, 1737 Skylark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Skylark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 Skylark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1737 Skylark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1737 Skylark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College