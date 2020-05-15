1726 Port Stirling Place

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in the coveted Port Streets community, this freshly remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home

sits on an oversized 7,900 square foot lot. Offering vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan and an

abundance of natural light, this turnkey home is a perfect spot to settle in and enjoy the holidays.

Ideal for entertaining, the open chef’s kitchen features a large center island, stainless steel

appliances, new quartz countertops and a wine refrigerator and overlooks the formal living

space, family room and yard. The second floor offers a luxurious master suite complete with

vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and remodeled bath with dual vanities and oversized shower.

Three additional light and bright bedrooms plus a full bath complete the upstairs. The spacious,

oversized backyard is recently refreshed with lush landscaping and offers ample room for

outdoor enjoyment. Numerous recent updates include new flooring and paint

throughout, inside laundry room, bi-fold doors and all new lighting and fixtures. Located just

one block from award-winning Andersen Elementary and the community parks and greenbelt,

this move-in ready residence is available now to enjoy.