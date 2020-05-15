1726 Port Stirling Place

Amenities
Located in the coveted Port Streets community, this freshly remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home
sits on an oversized 7,900 square foot lot. Offering vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan and an
abundance of natural light, this turnkey home is a perfect spot to settle in and enjoy the holidays.
Ideal for entertaining, the open chef’s kitchen features a large center island, stainless steel
appliances, new quartz countertops and a wine refrigerator and overlooks the formal living
space, family room and yard. The second floor offers a luxurious master suite complete with
vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and remodeled bath with dual vanities and oversized shower.
Three additional light and bright bedrooms plus a full bath complete the upstairs. The spacious,
oversized backyard is recently refreshed with lush landscaping and offers ample room for
outdoor enjoyment. Numerous recent updates include new flooring and paint
throughout, inside laundry room, bi-fold doors and all new lighting and fixtures. Located just
one block from award-winning Andersen Elementary and the community parks and greenbelt,
this move-in ready residence is available now to enjoy.