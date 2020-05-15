All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated November 3 2019 at 7:37 PM

1726 Port Stirling Place

1726 Port Stirling Place
Location

1726 Port Stirling Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located in the coveted Port Streets community, this freshly remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home
sits on an oversized 7,900 square foot lot. Offering vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan and an
abundance of natural light, this turnkey home is a perfect spot to settle in and enjoy the holidays.
Ideal for entertaining, the open chef’s kitchen features a large center island, stainless steel
appliances, new quartz countertops and a wine refrigerator and overlooks the formal living
space, family room and yard. The second floor offers a luxurious master suite complete with
vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and remodeled bath with dual vanities and oversized shower.
Three additional light and bright bedrooms plus a full bath complete the upstairs. The spacious,
oversized backyard is recently refreshed with lush landscaping and offers ample room for
outdoor enjoyment. Numerous recent updates include new flooring and paint
throughout, inside laundry room, bi-fold doors and all new lighting and fixtures. Located just
one block from award-winning Andersen Elementary and the community parks and greenbelt,
this move-in ready residence is available now to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Port Stirling Place have any available units?
1726 Port Stirling Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1726 Port Stirling Place have?
Some of 1726 Port Stirling Place's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Port Stirling Place currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Port Stirling Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Port Stirling Place pet-friendly?
No, 1726 Port Stirling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1726 Port Stirling Place offer parking?
No, 1726 Port Stirling Place does not offer parking.
Does 1726 Port Stirling Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Port Stirling Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Port Stirling Place have a pool?
No, 1726 Port Stirling Place does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Port Stirling Place have accessible units?
No, 1726 Port Stirling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Port Stirling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 Port Stirling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Port Stirling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Port Stirling Place does not have units with air conditioning.

