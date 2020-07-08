1633 East Balboa Boulevard

Amenities
Available now! 1 bedroom near the Wedge at Balboa Peninsula (past the Fun Zone) with a slight view of the Bay. Upgraded kitchen, shared coin-op washer and dryer on property.
If you are unfamiliar with the neighborhood, treat yourself and take a drive by!
Please TEXT me directly for more information (949) 933-2906.
Street parking only
Owner pays for water/trash; tenant pays all other utilities
Tenants to carry Renter's Insurance
Pet's OK (small breed dog or cat) with signed Pet Addendum
Julia Morton DRE #02016387
Contact us to schedule a showing.