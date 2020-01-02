All apartments in Newport Beach
16 Vienna
16 Vienna

16 Vienna · No Longer Available
Location

16 Vienna, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience the breathtaking panoramic views from this modern paradise. Gaze upon the majestic views from almost anywhere in your castle right in the heart of Newport Beach. This home comes fully furnished along with many of the modern luxuries you’ve come to expect. Featuring a 2 car garage, walk in from the atrium to your abode to be greeted by breathtaking views in your formal dining room and family room with open floor plan complete with cathedral ceilings. This home is fully furnished so you won’t need to worry about anything. The main floor bedroom has been converted with Built-in office cabinetry and includes a full bathroom & closet. The upstairs Jack & Jill Bedrooms have a shared full bathroom between! The majestic upgraded Master Suite includes a third fireplace to create an enchanting mood in the cool evenings. A spacious walk-in closet, dual sinks, and separate tub & shower round out the Master Suite. Don’t miss your opportunity to live in this incredible guard gated Harbor Ridge home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Vienna have any available units?
16 Vienna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16 Vienna have?
Some of 16 Vienna's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Vienna currently offering any rent specials?
16 Vienna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Vienna pet-friendly?
No, 16 Vienna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 16 Vienna offer parking?
Yes, 16 Vienna offers parking.
Does 16 Vienna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Vienna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Vienna have a pool?
No, 16 Vienna does not have a pool.
Does 16 Vienna have accessible units?
No, 16 Vienna does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Vienna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Vienna has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Vienna have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Vienna does not have units with air conditioning.
