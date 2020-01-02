Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Experience the breathtaking panoramic views from this modern paradise. Gaze upon the majestic views from almost anywhere in your castle right in the heart of Newport Beach. This home comes fully furnished along with many of the modern luxuries you’ve come to expect. Featuring a 2 car garage, walk in from the atrium to your abode to be greeted by breathtaking views in your formal dining room and family room with open floor plan complete with cathedral ceilings. This home is fully furnished so you won’t need to worry about anything. The main floor bedroom has been converted with Built-in office cabinetry and includes a full bathroom & closet. The upstairs Jack & Jill Bedrooms have a shared full bathroom between! The majestic upgraded Master Suite includes a third fireplace to create an enchanting mood in the cool evenings. A spacious walk-in closet, dual sinks, and separate tub & shower round out the Master Suite. Don’t miss your opportunity to live in this incredible guard gated Harbor Ridge home!