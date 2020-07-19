All apartments in Newport Beach
16 Via Rubino
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:25 AM

16 Via Rubino

16 via Rubino · No Longer Available
Location

16 via Rubino, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ocean Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Spectacular panoramic views of ocean & city lights! Fantastic location in Via Perazul/Ocean Heights. Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, plus office. Large Master suite with 3 walk-in closets and gorgeous spa, outdoor BBQ with granite counter tops, 2 burner gas cook top, ice compartment, gas fire pit and beautiful koi pond. Highly upgraded home with travertine floors, ceiling fans, custom shutters. Community association recreation facility includes jr. Olympic salt water pool, tennis court, clubhouse, sport court and more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Via Rubino have any available units?
16 Via Rubino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16 Via Rubino have?
Some of 16 Via Rubino's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Via Rubino currently offering any rent specials?
16 Via Rubino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Via Rubino pet-friendly?
No, 16 Via Rubino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 16 Via Rubino offer parking?
Yes, 16 Via Rubino offers parking.
Does 16 Via Rubino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Via Rubino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Via Rubino have a pool?
Yes, 16 Via Rubino has a pool.
Does 16 Via Rubino have accessible units?
No, 16 Via Rubino does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Via Rubino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Via Rubino has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Via Rubino have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Via Rubino does not have units with air conditioning.
