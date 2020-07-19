16 Via Rubino

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Spectacular panoramic views of ocean & city lights! Fantastic location in Via Perazul/Ocean Heights. Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, plus office. Large Master suite with 3 walk-in closets and gorgeous spa, outdoor BBQ with granite counter tops, 2 burner gas cook top, ice compartment, gas fire pit and beautiful koi pond. Highly upgraded home with travertine floors, ceiling fans, custom shutters. Community association recreation facility includes jr. Olympic salt water pool, tennis court, clubhouse, sport court and more!!!