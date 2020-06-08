16 Mission Bay Drive

Amenities

Short and long term leases will be considered. This amazing Corona Del Mar home is located in the Spyglass Hill area and features wonderful views of city lights, mountains and canyons. Situated on a 8712 square foot lot this pool spa home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a 3 car garage and 4262 square feet of living space. Downstairs offers an open floorplan with sweeping staircase, 2 fireplaces, huge temperature controlled wine cooler, upgraded kitchen with premium appliances, extensive travertine flooring, 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms, a washer dryer room with utility sink and extensive recessed lighting. The 2nd floor features a large bonus room with built in shelving, media niche and balcony, a master bedroom with fireplace and 2 walk in closets and balcony and a master bath with jacuzzi bathtub. Owner pays for gardener and for pool service. Tenants pay for all utilities and quarterly HOA fees. Small pets will be considered. No smoking.