Newport Beach, CA
16 Mission Bay Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 12:35 AM

16 Mission Bay Drive

16 Mission Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

16 Mission Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Spyglass

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Short and long term leases will be considered. This amazing Corona Del Mar home is located in the Spyglass Hill area and features wonderful views of city lights, mountains and canyons. Situated on a 8712 square foot lot this pool spa home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a 3 car garage and 4262 square feet of living space. Downstairs offers an open floorplan with sweeping staircase, 2 fireplaces, huge temperature controlled wine cooler, upgraded kitchen with premium appliances, extensive travertine flooring, 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms, a washer dryer room with utility sink and extensive recessed lighting. The 2nd floor features a large bonus room with built in shelving, media niche and balcony, a master bedroom with fireplace and 2 walk in closets and balcony and a master bath with jacuzzi bathtub. Owner pays for gardener and for pool service. Tenants pay for all utilities and quarterly HOA fees. Small pets will be considered. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Mission Bay Drive have any available units?
16 Mission Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16 Mission Bay Drive have?
Some of 16 Mission Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Mission Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 Mission Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Mission Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Mission Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16 Mission Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16 Mission Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 16 Mission Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Mission Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Mission Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16 Mission Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 16 Mission Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 Mission Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Mission Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Mission Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Mission Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Mission Bay Drive has units with air conditioning.
