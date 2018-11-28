All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1550 Miramar Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1550 Miramar Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1550 Miramar Dr

1550 Miramar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1550 Miramar Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
360 View of Apartment
Goto - newportapt.com

Step to the beach.

Regards
Mike-Gale Mullin
Gale-949-874-4728-c
Mike-979212-4564-c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Miramar Dr have any available units?
1550 Miramar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1550 Miramar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Miramar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Miramar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Miramar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1550 Miramar Dr offer parking?
No, 1550 Miramar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Miramar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 Miramar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Miramar Dr have a pool?
No, 1550 Miramar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Miramar Dr have accessible units?
No, 1550 Miramar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Miramar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Miramar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Miramar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Miramar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College