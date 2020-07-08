153 Shorecliff Road

Amenities

Shorecliffs front-row lease. Available now through the end of May for $35k per month. Also available June, July, and August at $55k per month. The following months (September, October, November, etc.) are available at $35k per month. This newer, bluff-top residence overlooks the oceanfront, harbor entrance, Catalina, and sunsets in the established community of Shorecliffs. Rarely on the market for lease, these front-row properties are the most desirable in all of CdM. Over 8,000 square feet of light and open rooms are arranged for comfortable living and entertaining. The soothing resort-style interiors are rendered in neutral tones that defer to the setting, while walls of glass are carefully positioned to capture the ocean views. The entry level includes a grand foyer, formal dining, study, wet bar, bedroom suite, and combination great room with living and dining areas open to the kitchen. The great room opens through retractable doors to a massive seaside terrace with areas for dining, lounging, and watching TV (from the motorized monitor). Upstairs, the private master suite takes in breathtaking ocean vistas and includes spacious his + hers baths and dressing areas, sitting room, and terrace. Three other large bedroom suites occupy this floor. The lower entertainment level includes a media room, wine room, serving bar, private courtyard, bedroom suite, and indoor lap pool + spa. A four-car garage and elevator are also inclusive to the home.