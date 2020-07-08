All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

153 Shorecliff Road

153 Shorecliff Road · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

153 Shorecliff Road, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Shorecliffs

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
wine room
Shorecliffs front-row lease. Available now through the end of May for $35k per month. Also available June, July, and August at $55k per month. The following months (September, October, November, etc.) are available at $35k per month. This newer, bluff-top residence overlooks the oceanfront, harbor entrance, Catalina, and sunsets in the established community of Shorecliffs. Rarely on the market for lease, these front-row properties are the most desirable in all of CdM. Over 8,000 square feet of light and open rooms are arranged for comfortable living and entertaining. The soothing resort-style interiors are rendered in neutral tones that defer to the setting, while walls of glass are carefully positioned to capture the ocean views. The entry level includes a grand foyer, formal dining, study, wet bar, bedroom suite, and combination great room with living and dining areas open to the kitchen. The great room opens through retractable doors to a massive seaside terrace with areas for dining, lounging, and watching TV (from the motorized monitor). Upstairs, the private master suite takes in breathtaking ocean vistas and includes spacious his + hers baths and dressing areas, sitting room, and terrace. Three other large bedroom suites occupy this floor. The lower entertainment level includes a media room, wine room, serving bar, private courtyard, bedroom suite, and indoor lap pool + spa. A four-car garage and elevator are also inclusive to the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Shorecliff Road have any available units?
153 Shorecliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 153 Shorecliff Road have?
Some of 153 Shorecliff Road's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Shorecliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
153 Shorecliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Shorecliff Road pet-friendly?
No, 153 Shorecliff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 153 Shorecliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 153 Shorecliff Road offers parking.
Does 153 Shorecliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Shorecliff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Shorecliff Road have a pool?
Yes, 153 Shorecliff Road has a pool.
Does 153 Shorecliff Road have accessible units?
No, 153 Shorecliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Shorecliff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Shorecliff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Shorecliff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Shorecliff Road does not have units with air conditioning.

