132 Westport

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This gorgeous three bedroom condo feels more like a house! Walk up your private walkway or through your private two car garage to your front door. Upon entering the property you immediately notice the gorgeous dark wood floors and natural light pouring through the many windows. Vaulted ceilings make the property feel even bigger. An open concept kitchen with granite countertops and a wine fridge is the heart of the condo. A dining space with a beautiful chandelier is connected to the large living room complete with a fireplace. Downstairs there is also an extra bedroom or office space and a full bathroom. The second floor leads to two spacious master suites each complete with their own en suite bathroom with bathtub. One of the master suites has a large walk in closet while the other also has an extra large closet space. The garage is positioned right next to the front door of the condo and has room for two cars and storage space. This condo is on a corner and feels very private, it also has a nice sized patio. The condo also includes many upgrades such as recessed lighting with dimmer switches, stainless steel appliances, and refaced kitchen cabinets. The condo is also a very short walk to the community pool and spa. The location of this Bayridge Community condo can't be beat, it's close to Fashion Island, Corona Del Mar, Roger's Garden, the walking trails of the Back Bay and Corona Del Mar Middle School and High School.