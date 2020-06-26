All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

132 Westport

132 Westport · No Longer Available
Location

132 Westport, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous three bedroom condo feels more like a house! Walk up your private walkway or through your private two car garage to your front door. Upon entering the property you immediately notice the gorgeous dark wood floors and natural light pouring through the many windows. Vaulted ceilings make the property feel even bigger. An open concept kitchen with granite countertops and a wine fridge is the heart of the condo. A dining space with a beautiful chandelier is connected to the large living room complete with a fireplace. Downstairs there is also an extra bedroom or office space and a full bathroom. The second floor leads to two spacious master suites each complete with their own en suite bathroom with bathtub. One of the master suites has a large walk in closet while the other also has an extra large closet space. The garage is positioned right next to the front door of the condo and has room for two cars and storage space. This condo is on a corner and feels very private, it also has a nice sized patio. The condo also includes many upgrades such as recessed lighting with dimmer switches, stainless steel appliances, and refaced kitchen cabinets. The condo is also a very short walk to the community pool and spa. The location of this Bayridge Community condo can't be beat, it's close to Fashion Island, Corona Del Mar, Roger's Garden, the walking trails of the Back Bay and Corona Del Mar Middle School and High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Westport have any available units?
132 Westport doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 132 Westport have?
Some of 132 Westport's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Westport currently offering any rent specials?
132 Westport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Westport pet-friendly?
No, 132 Westport is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 132 Westport offer parking?
Yes, 132 Westport offers parking.
Does 132 Westport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Westport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Westport have a pool?
Yes, 132 Westport has a pool.
Does 132 Westport have accessible units?
No, 132 Westport does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Westport have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Westport does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Westport have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Westport does not have units with air conditioning.
