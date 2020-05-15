132 Baycrest Court

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom condominium located in the gated community of Baycrest in Newport Beach. This spacious unit has two bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. The upstairs master bedroom retreat has high ceilings, a customized walk-in closet and dual sinks. The other upstairs bedroom has an en suite bathroom. All three bathrooms are in the process of being updated. Hardwood floors and plantation shutters through out. The kitchen has granite counter tops, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. This stunning unit also has an attached two car garage, a laundry room which is equipped with a dryer and washing machine and a private bottom floor patio with greenbelt views.