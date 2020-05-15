All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:54 AM

132 Baycrest Court

132 Baycrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

132 Baycrest Court, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom condominium located in the gated community of Baycrest in Newport Beach. This spacious unit has two bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. The upstairs master bedroom retreat has high ceilings, a customized walk-in closet and dual sinks. The other upstairs bedroom has an en suite bathroom. All three bathrooms are in the process of being updated. Hardwood floors and plantation shutters through out. The kitchen has granite counter tops, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. This stunning unit also has an attached two car garage, a laundry room which is equipped with a dryer and washing machine and a private bottom floor patio with greenbelt views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Baycrest Court have any available units?
132 Baycrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 132 Baycrest Court have?
Some of 132 Baycrest Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Baycrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
132 Baycrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Baycrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 132 Baycrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 132 Baycrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 132 Baycrest Court offers parking.
Does 132 Baycrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Baycrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Baycrest Court have a pool?
No, 132 Baycrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 132 Baycrest Court have accessible units?
No, 132 Baycrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Baycrest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Baycrest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Baycrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Baycrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.

