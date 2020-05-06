Amenities

Have your own house at the beach - city, mountain and sunset views from the roof deck in the 100 block, steps from the sand. DETACHED, two-story private home (rear unit). 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car tandem garage. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets, tile flooring in the living areas, crown molding, chair rail, dual pane windows, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Hear the waves from second floor master bedroom with skylights, and 15' x 18' deck. Master suite with vaulted ceilings occupies the entire top floor. Two bedrooms and bath share main level with kitchen and great room. Walk to Pavilions grocery store, piers and restaurants. A perfect spot on Balboa Peninsula! 12+ month leases only. If showing active, it is still available. Available early March. Per owner, not available for subletting/vacation rentals.