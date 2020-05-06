All apartments in Newport Beach
123 30th

123 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 30th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Have your own house at the beach - city, mountain and sunset views from the roof deck in the 100 block, steps from the sand. DETACHED, two-story private home (rear unit). 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car tandem garage. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets, tile flooring in the living areas, crown molding, chair rail, dual pane windows, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Hear the waves from second floor master bedroom with skylights, and 15' x 18' deck. Master suite with vaulted ceilings occupies the entire top floor. Two bedrooms and bath share main level with kitchen and great room. Walk to Pavilions grocery store, piers and restaurants. A perfect spot on Balboa Peninsula! 12+ month leases only. If showing active, it is still available. Available early March. Per owner, not available for subletting/vacation rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 30th have any available units?
123 30th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 123 30th have?
Some of 123 30th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 30th currently offering any rent specials?
123 30th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 30th pet-friendly?
No, 123 30th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 123 30th offer parking?
Yes, 123 30th offers parking.
Does 123 30th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 30th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 30th have a pool?
No, 123 30th does not have a pool.
Does 123 30th have accessible units?
No, 123 30th does not have accessible units.
Does 123 30th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 30th has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 30th have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 30th does not have units with air conditioning.
