All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 117 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
117 32nd Street
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM

117 32nd Street

117 32nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

117 32nd St, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located just steps from the sand in the heart of the Balboa Peninsula, this fully furnished home is the ultimate beach retreat. With a Cape-Cod facade accented by a welcoming raised patio, the home’s interiors have been designed with carefree nautical beach living in mind. Welcomed into the home by a large entertaining space accented by hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and a warm fireplace. The beautifully remodeled chef's kitchen features a Stainless Steel gourmet range, built-in refrigerator, a large central island and a walk-in pantry conveniently outfitted with every necessary small appliance.The adjacent dining area perfectly accommodates the whole family. On the second level is a large master bedroom with a modernized bathroom complete with dual sinks, walk in shower and a private water closet. Down the hall is a secondary bedroom outfitted with a Queen Bed and en suite bathroom while Twin beds adorned the third bedroom. All bedrooms have mounted TVs that come with the property. A huge bonus is the directly accessed two-car garage filled with bikes, beach chairs and all the beach toys you could want while also having the capability to use the driveway for additional parking. Conveniently located nearby are a wide range of shops and eateries around the Lido Marina Village, 32nd Street Promenade, the famous Boardwalk, and the Newport Beach Pier. Perfect for anyone in the who is looking for beach living at its finest or a temp spot during construction. Available 3/1/2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 32nd Street have any available units?
117 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 117 32nd Street have?
Some of 117 32nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 117 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 117 32nd Street offers parking.
Does 117 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 117 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 117 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College