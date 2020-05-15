117 32nd Street

Amenities

Located just steps from the sand in the heart of the Balboa Peninsula, this fully furnished home is the ultimate beach retreat. With a Cape-Cod facade accented by a welcoming raised patio, the home’s interiors have been designed with carefree nautical beach living in mind. Welcomed into the home by a large entertaining space accented by hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and a warm fireplace. The beautifully remodeled chef's kitchen features a Stainless Steel gourmet range, built-in refrigerator, a large central island and a walk-in pantry conveniently outfitted with every necessary small appliance.The adjacent dining area perfectly accommodates the whole family. On the second level is a large master bedroom with a modernized bathroom complete with dual sinks, walk in shower and a private water closet. Down the hall is a secondary bedroom outfitted with a Queen Bed and en suite bathroom while Twin beds adorned the third bedroom. All bedrooms have mounted TVs that come with the property. A huge bonus is the directly accessed two-car garage filled with bikes, beach chairs and all the beach toys you could want while also having the capability to use the driveway for additional parking. Conveniently located nearby are a wide range of shops and eateries around the Lido Marina Village, 32nd Street Promenade, the famous Boardwalk, and the Newport Beach Pier. Perfect for anyone in the who is looking for beach living at its finest or a temp spot during construction. Available 3/1/2020!