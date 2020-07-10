112 Via Mentone

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court

Fabulous, single-level Lido Isle home situated on a 40 foot lot. Tastefully appointed interior spaces bask in natural light in this two bedroom, two bath home featuring a generously proportioned living room with see through fireplace, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors and two private, sunny patios that provide the perfect setting for alfresco dining all year round. This distinctive waterside community offers world class amenities, including the Lido Isle Yacht Club, tennis courts, and an abundance of neighborly activities all within a stone's throw access to the beach, upscale shopping and dining and all that California's gold Coast has to offer. NO PETS