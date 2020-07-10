All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 112 Via Mentone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
112 Via Mentone
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:11 AM

112 Via Mentone

112 via Mentone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

112 via Mentone, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
Fabulous, single-level Lido Isle home situated on a 40 foot lot. Tastefully appointed interior spaces bask in natural light in this two bedroom, two bath home featuring a generously proportioned living room with see through fireplace, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors and two private, sunny patios that provide the perfect setting for alfresco dining all year round. This distinctive waterside community offers world class amenities, including the Lido Isle Yacht Club, tennis courts, and an abundance of neighborly activities all within a stone's throw access to the beach, upscale shopping and dining and all that California's gold Coast has to offer. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Via Mentone have any available units?
112 Via Mentone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 112 Via Mentone have?
Some of 112 Via Mentone's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Via Mentone currently offering any rent specials?
112 Via Mentone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Via Mentone pet-friendly?
No, 112 Via Mentone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 112 Via Mentone offer parking?
No, 112 Via Mentone does not offer parking.
Does 112 Via Mentone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Via Mentone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Via Mentone have a pool?
No, 112 Via Mentone does not have a pool.
Does 112 Via Mentone have accessible units?
No, 112 Via Mentone does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Via Mentone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Via Mentone has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Via Mentone have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Via Mentone does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College