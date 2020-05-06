Rent Calculator
Home
Newport Beach, CA
11 Riva Drive
11 Riva Drive
11 Riva Drive
No Longer Available
Location
11 Riva Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ocean views from this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath town home is Altezza.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Riva Drive have any available units?
11 Riva Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
Is 11 Riva Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Riva Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Riva Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Riva Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 11 Riva Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Riva Drive offers parking.
Does 11 Riva Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Riva Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Riva Drive have a pool?
No, 11 Riva Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11 Riva Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Riva Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Riva Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Riva Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Riva Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Riva Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
