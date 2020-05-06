All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 11 Riva Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
11 Riva Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:43 PM

11 Riva Drive

11 Riva Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11 Riva Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ocean views from this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath town home is Altezza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Riva Drive have any available units?
11 Riva Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 11 Riva Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Riva Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Riva Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Riva Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 Riva Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Riva Drive offers parking.
Does 11 Riva Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Riva Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Riva Drive have a pool?
No, 11 Riva Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11 Riva Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Riva Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Riva Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Riva Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Riva Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Riva Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College