11 Hertford

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking playground pool garage

This exquisitely upgraded 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is in sought after gated St. Michel. It is situated in a private cul-de-sac. The bright open floor plan offers great flow with high ceilings, living room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and large center island, spacious casual dining area, open family room with fireplace, main floor bedroom, full bathroom and formal entry foyer. There are three bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom with an expanded loft/den, master bathroom remodeled with natural stone, separate shower and tub. Secondary bathrooms are remodeled. Polished marble flooring is throughout the main level. There is hardwood flooring on the grand staircase and throughout second floor. Additional upgrades include neutral custom paint, window coverings and plantation shutters. Lushly landscaped backyard is ideal for outdoor entertaining. Extra storage cabinets in two car direct access garage. Community amenities include swimming pools, spas, playground, parks, sports courts, and Community Center. Renowned schools, beaches, Pelican Hill Resorts, fine dining and world class shopping are conveniently close by.