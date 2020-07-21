Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
11 Ebb Tide Circle
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:57 AM
1 of 33
11 Ebb Tide Circle
11 Ebb Tide Cir
·
No Longer Available
Location
11 Ebb Tide Cir, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Description coming
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have any available units?
11 Ebb Tide Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have?
Some of 11 Ebb Tide Circle's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11 Ebb Tide Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11 Ebb Tide Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Ebb Tide Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11 Ebb Tide Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11 Ebb Tide Circle offers parking.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Ebb Tide Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have a pool?
No, 11 Ebb Tide Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have accessible units?
No, 11 Ebb Tide Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Ebb Tide Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Ebb Tide Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
