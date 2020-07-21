All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 11 Ebb Tide Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
11 Ebb Tide Circle
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:57 AM

11 Ebb Tide Circle

11 Ebb Tide Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Ebb Tide Cir, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Description coming

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have any available units?
11 Ebb Tide Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have?
Some of 11 Ebb Tide Circle's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Ebb Tide Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11 Ebb Tide Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Ebb Tide Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11 Ebb Tide Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11 Ebb Tide Circle offers parking.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Ebb Tide Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have a pool?
No, 11 Ebb Tide Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have accessible units?
No, 11 Ebb Tide Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Ebb Tide Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Ebb Tide Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Ebb Tide Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College