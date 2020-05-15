All apartments in Newport Beach
1028 Bayside Cove

1028 Bayside Cv · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Bayside Cv, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded two bedroom end unit condo located on the Bay. Enjoy the Resort Living in this fantastic gated Bayside Cove Community which offers a sparkling pool, spa and private sandy beach!!This lovely condo offers a cozy fireplace, wood flooring, freshly painted, all new cabinetry in the kitchen, quartz counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new air conditioner, new furnace and recessed lighting. Downstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with access to the private patio area. The Master Bath offers two vanities, a separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. Also there is an over-sized attached two car garage. Balboa Island, restaurants, Bayside Shopping Center and Newport Beach Yacht Club are close by. Enjoy the vacation life style on the Bay!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Bayside Cove have any available units?
1028 Bayside Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1028 Bayside Cove have?
Some of 1028 Bayside Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Bayside Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Bayside Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Bayside Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Bayside Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1028 Bayside Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Bayside Cove offers parking.
Does 1028 Bayside Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Bayside Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Bayside Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1028 Bayside Cove has a pool.
Does 1028 Bayside Cove have accessible units?
No, 1028 Bayside Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Bayside Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 Bayside Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Bayside Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1028 Bayside Cove has units with air conditioning.

