1028 Bayside Cove

Highly upgraded two bedroom end unit condo located on the Bay. Enjoy the Resort Living in this fantastic gated Bayside Cove Community which offers a sparkling pool, spa and private sandy beach!!This lovely condo offers a cozy fireplace, wood flooring, freshly painted, all new cabinetry in the kitchen, quartz counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new air conditioner, new furnace and recessed lighting. Downstairs you will find two spacious bedrooms with access to the private patio area. The Master Bath offers two vanities, a separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. Also there is an over-sized attached two car garage. Balboa Island, restaurants, Bayside Shopping Center and Newport Beach Yacht Club are close by. Enjoy the vacation life style on the Bay!!!