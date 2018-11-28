100 scholz Plaza

Amenities
Enjoy a Desirable resort lifestyle of Gated community Versailles on the Bluffs condominium in the heart Newport Heights! this beauty is bedrooms + 2 full baths & Wood floors throughout . This desirable double-master floor plan features an open floor plan throughout and balcony with partial ocean views. The kitchen is finished with granite counter tops, Relax on your private balcony overlooking the ocean in the distance!Onsite Amenities including GYM,Pool,Spa/Sauna & club house World class restaurants and high-end stores nearby and a just short walk or bike ride to the beach