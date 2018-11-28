All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 100 scholz Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
100 scholz Plaza
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

100 scholz Plaza

100 Scholz Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

100 Scholz Plaza, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Enjoy a Desirable resort lifestyle of Gated community Versailles on the Bluffs condominium in the heart Newport Heights! this beauty is bedrooms + 2 full baths & Wood floors throughout . This desirable double-master floor plan features an open floor plan throughout and balcony with partial ocean views. The kitchen is finished with granite counter tops, Relax on your private balcony overlooking the ocean in the distance!Onsite Amenities including GYM,Pool,Spa/Sauna & club house World class restaurants and high-end stores nearby and a just short walk or bike ride to the beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 scholz Plaza have any available units?
100 scholz Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 100 scholz Plaza have?
Some of 100 scholz Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 scholz Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
100 scholz Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 scholz Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 100 scholz Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 100 scholz Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 100 scholz Plaza offers parking.
Does 100 scholz Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 scholz Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 scholz Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 100 scholz Plaza has a pool.
Does 100 scholz Plaza have accessible units?
No, 100 scholz Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 100 scholz Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 scholz Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 scholz Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 scholz Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College