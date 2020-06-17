All apartments in Newport Beach
10 Maritime Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

10 Maritime Drive

10 Maritime Drive · (949) 378-9690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Maritime Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2241 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Create lots of memories in this stunning single level home located in the highly desired community of JASMINE CREEK. Tastefully upgraded with the highest quality materials, this 2241 square foot home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, gourmet chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances open to the family room, formal dining room, living room with fireplace and french doors, large master suite with walk in shower and a separate built-in custom bathtub, central heating and cooling, skylight, recessed lights and hardwood floors throughout, this home has it all. Dine alfresco and entertain guests on summer evenings in the spacious private backyard, beautifully landscaped and equipped with natural gas hookup for barbecuing. The 24 hour guard-gated community offers 4 swimming pools, spa, tennis court and club house. JASMINE CREEK is in walking distance to parks, Corona del Mar village, restaurants, shops at the Fashion Island, the beach and close to freeways for easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Maritime Drive have any available units?
10 Maritime Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Maritime Drive have?
Some of 10 Maritime Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Maritime Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 Maritime Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Maritime Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10 Maritime Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 10 Maritime Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 Maritime Drive does offer parking.
Does 10 Maritime Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Maritime Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Maritime Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10 Maritime Drive has a pool.
Does 10 Maritime Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 Maritime Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Maritime Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Maritime Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Maritime Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Maritime Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
