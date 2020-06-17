10 Maritime Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Create lots of memories in this stunning single level home located in the highly desired community of JASMINE CREEK. Tastefully upgraded with the highest quality materials, this 2241 square foot home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, gourmet chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances open to the family room, formal dining room, living room with fireplace and french doors, large master suite with walk in shower and a separate built-in custom bathtub, central heating and cooling, skylight, recessed lights and hardwood floors throughout, this home has it all. Dine alfresco and entertain guests on summer evenings in the spacious private backyard, beautifully landscaped and equipped with natural gas hookup for barbecuing. The 24 hour guard-gated community offers 4 swimming pools, spa, tennis court and club house. JASMINE CREEK is in walking distance to parks, Corona del Mar village, restaurants, shops at the Fashion Island, the beach and close to freeways for easy commute.