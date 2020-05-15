All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1 Robon Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1 Robon Court - 1
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:50 AM

1 Robon Court - 1

1 Robon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1 Robon Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Newport Beach Townhouse corner unit in a private community with several amenities, including pool and tennis courts. Walk or ride bikes to the beach only a block away! The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and counters. Being a corner unit, this multi level home comes with three private balconies and a large private front patio. Two bedrooms each with their own bathroom and the attached garage with direct access comes with a washer and dryer. The vinyl floors throughout make for low maintenance and a modern feel. Large windows and vaulted ceilings brighten the entire home. Feel the ocean breeze from your deck or take a short stroll and watch the sun set into the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Robon Court - 1 have any available units?
1 Robon Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1 Robon Court - 1 have?
Some of 1 Robon Court - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Robon Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Robon Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Robon Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Robon Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1 Robon Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Robon Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 1 Robon Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Robon Court - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Robon Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1 Robon Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 1 Robon Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1 Robon Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Robon Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Robon Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Robon Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Robon Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College