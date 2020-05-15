1 Robon Court - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Newport Beach Townhouse corner unit in a private community with several amenities, including pool and tennis courts. Walk or ride bikes to the beach only a block away! The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and counters. Being a corner unit, this multi level home comes with three private balconies and a large private front patio. Two bedrooms each with their own bathroom and the attached garage with direct access comes with a washer and dryer. The vinyl floors throughout make for low maintenance and a modern feel. Large windows and vaulted ceilings brighten the entire home. Feel the ocean breeze from your deck or take a short stroll and watch the sun set into the ocean.