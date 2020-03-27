Amenities
440 Buena Vista Ave., Newcastle, CA 95658
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
SF: 1433
Garage: Converted to Additional Studio
Rent: $2,095
Utilities: Tenant is Responsible for All Utilities
Pets: Small Pets Negotiable with extra deposit
Landscape Maintenance: Owners responsible for lawn maintenance
Appliances: Owner Supplies washer/dryer & refrigerator
Security Deposit: $2,095
Available Date: 6/1/2018
Gorgeous Bungalow Home in Historic Newcastle! The property has been remodeled and updated with exquisite taste. There is a huge front covered porch, an open back porch, and a converted garage that is now a full studio with a bath and shower. (If you do not need the studio, the owner is willing to reduce the rent to $1,900)
The property does have solar that is owned to keep those costs low. The appliances also top notch.
This area is known for the local history and near by access to shopping restaurants, and easy freeway access.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/565555
Basic Screening Guidelines:
-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
-36 months positive verifiable housing history required
-$45 application fee per adult
Vienna Property Management
ViennaPM.com
BRE #01882979