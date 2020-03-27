Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

440 Buena Vista Ave., Newcastle, CA 95658



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

SF: 1433

Garage: Converted to Additional Studio

Rent: $2,095

Utilities: Tenant is Responsible for All Utilities

Pets: Small Pets Negotiable with extra deposit

Landscape Maintenance: Owners responsible for lawn maintenance

Appliances: Owner Supplies washer/dryer & refrigerator

Security Deposit: $2,095

Available Date: 6/1/2018



Gorgeous Bungalow Home in Historic Newcastle! The property has been remodeled and updated with exquisite taste. There is a huge front covered porch, an open back porch, and a converted garage that is now a full studio with a bath and shower. (If you do not need the studio, the owner is willing to reduce the rent to $1,900)



The property does have solar that is owned to keep those costs low. The appliances also top notch.



This area is known for the local history and near by access to shopping restaurants, and easy freeway access.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/565555



Basic Screening Guidelines:

-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score

-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required

-36 months positive verifiable housing history required

-$45 application fee per adult



Vienna Property Management

ViennaPM.com

BRE #01882979