Newcastle, CA
440 Buena Vista Ave
440 Buena Vista Ave

440 Buena Vista Avenue · (916) 626-3105
Location

440 Buena Vista Avenue, Newcastle, CA 95658

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1433 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
440 Buena Vista Ave., Newcastle, CA 95658

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
SF: 1433
Garage: Converted to Additional Studio
Rent: $2,095
Utilities: Tenant is Responsible for All Utilities
Pets: Small Pets Negotiable with extra deposit
Landscape Maintenance: Owners responsible for lawn maintenance
Appliances: Owner Supplies washer/dryer & refrigerator
Security Deposit: $2,095
Available Date: 6/1/2018

Gorgeous Bungalow Home in Historic Newcastle! The property has been remodeled and updated with exquisite taste. There is a huge front covered porch, an open back porch, and a converted garage that is now a full studio with a bath and shower. (If you do not need the studio, the owner is willing to reduce the rent to $1,900)

The property does have solar that is owned to keep those costs low. The appliances also top notch.

This area is known for the local history and near by access to shopping restaurants, and easy freeway access.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/565555

Basic Screening Guidelines:
-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
-36 months positive verifiable housing history required
-$45 application fee per adult

Vienna Property Management
ViennaPM.com
BRE #01882979

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Buena Vista Ave have any available units?
440 Buena Vista Ave has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Buena Vista Ave have?
Some of 440 Buena Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Buena Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
440 Buena Vista Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Buena Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 440 Buena Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newcastle.
Does 440 Buena Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 440 Buena Vista Ave does offer parking.
Does 440 Buena Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Buena Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Buena Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 440 Buena Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 440 Buena Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 440 Buena Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Buena Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Buena Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
