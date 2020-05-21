Cedar on the Blvd.

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500 security deposit- Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Contact office for pet policy
Parking Details: One designated carport spot per unit.
Storage Details: Additional guest parking