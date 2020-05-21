All apartments in Newark
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Cedar on the Blvd.

6054 Cedar Boulevard · (510) 369-4070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6054 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA 94560
Newark

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6168-G · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 6110-L · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 6168-E · Avail. Aug 14

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar on the Blvd..

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
guest parking
new construction

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500 security deposit- Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Contact office for pet policy
Parking Details: One designated carport spot per unit.
Storage Details: Additional guest parking

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar on the Blvd. have any available units?
Cedar on the Blvd. has 5 units available starting at $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cedar on the Blvd. have?
Some of Cedar on the Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar on the Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar on the Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar on the Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar on the Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does Cedar on the Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, Cedar on the Blvd. offers parking.
Does Cedar on the Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar on the Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar on the Blvd. have a pool?
No, Cedar on the Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does Cedar on the Blvd. have accessible units?
No, Cedar on the Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar on the Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar on the Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar on the Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, Cedar on the Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
