36935 Mulberry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

This remodeled home is ideally located close to Hwy # 880 and the Dumbarton Bridge for easy access to the Peninsula, or South Bay. Cozy 3 bed & 2 bath has new flooring through-out, new galley kitchen with granite countertop, gas range provided, indoor laundry hook up, tenant to provide own refrigerator, washer & dryer. Huge backyard ready for a summer barbeque. Cat, or small dog negotiable with additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking, no illegal activities. Shown on weekends by appointment only.