Newark, CA
36935 Mulberry Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

36935 Mulberry Street

36935 Mulberry Street · (510) 517-1352
Location

36935 Mulberry Street, Newark, CA 94560
Newark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
This remodeled home is ideally located close to Hwy # 880 and the Dumbarton Bridge for easy access to the Peninsula, or South Bay. Cozy 3 bed & 2 bath has new flooring through-out, new galley kitchen with granite countertop, gas range provided, indoor laundry hook up, tenant to provide own refrigerator, washer & dryer. Huge backyard ready for a summer barbeque. Cat, or small dog negotiable with additional deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking, no illegal activities. Shown on weekends by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36935 Mulberry Street have any available units?
36935 Mulberry Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36935 Mulberry Street have?
Some of 36935 Mulberry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36935 Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
36935 Mulberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36935 Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 36935 Mulberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 36935 Mulberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 36935 Mulberry Street offers parking.
Does 36935 Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36935 Mulberry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36935 Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 36935 Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 36935 Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 36935 Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36935 Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36935 Mulberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36935 Mulberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 36935 Mulberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
