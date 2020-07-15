All apartments in Nevada County
Find more places like 12795 Blue Jay Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nevada County, CA
/
12795 Blue Jay Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

12795 Blue Jay Ct

12795 Blue Jay Court · (530) 212-7748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA 95949

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12795 Blue Jay Ct · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat. The home is single level, with an open floor plan, wood floors, stainless steel appliances and indoor laundry room.

One year tenancy. Deposit: 1.5 X rent if there is no pet; or 2 X rent with pet. Pet's upon approval only. No vaping or smoking of any substance, and no cultivation of marijuana.

We are in the Sierra foothills centralized to many great outdoor and indoor activities: Museums, golfing, biking, cultural events, wine tasting, theater, art galleries, swimming, boating, and skiing.

To view this home, please call 530-212-7748.

For a list of all our current properties please visit our website: www.grassrootspm.com

(RLNE5827324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12795 Blue Jay Ct have any available units?
12795 Blue Jay Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12795 Blue Jay Ct have?
Some of 12795 Blue Jay Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12795 Blue Jay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12795 Blue Jay Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12795 Blue Jay Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12795 Blue Jay Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12795 Blue Jay Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12795 Blue Jay Ct offers parking.
Does 12795 Blue Jay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12795 Blue Jay Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12795 Blue Jay Ct have a pool?
No, 12795 Blue Jay Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12795 Blue Jay Ct have accessible units?
No, 12795 Blue Jay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12795 Blue Jay Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12795 Blue Jay Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12795 Blue Jay Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12795 Blue Jay Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12795 Blue Jay Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAReno, NVRoseville, CASparks, NVElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CADavis, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CA
Antelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAChico, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CALake Wildwood, CAGrass Valley, CANevada City, CACarson City, NVIncline Village, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
North Auburn, CAAuburn, CAKingsbury, NVLincoln, CAOroville East, CASun Valley, NVLinda, CAOroville, CAMarysville, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAYuba City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-ChicoCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity