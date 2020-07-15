12795 Blue Jay Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat. The home is single level, with an open floor plan, wood floors, stainless steel appliances and indoor laundry room.



One year tenancy. Deposit: 1.5 X rent if there is no pet; or 2 X rent with pet. Pet's upon approval only. No vaping or smoking of any substance, and no cultivation of marijuana.



We are in the Sierra foothills centralized to many great outdoor and indoor activities: Museums, golfing, biking, cultural events, wine tasting, theater, art galleries, swimming, boating, and skiing.



