Nevada City, CA
513 Searls Ave Suite #1
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:45 AM

513 Searls Ave Suite #1

513 Searls Avenue · (530) 277-6954
Location

513 Searls Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$625

Studio · 1 Bath · 331 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial Property - Premier Office Spaces. Office #1 is approximately 331 square feet and has two windows. One window opens to the outside. Each unit in the building has its own thermostat. There is shared waiting area and restrooms. Ample Parking, individual signage on on-street marquee. Prime location on busy roadway in Seven Hills business district, less than 1/2 mile to HWY 49/20 access, in historic Nevada City. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and health clubs. New total renovation of all spaces, including new wood windows, transoms and doors, brand new carpet, natural wood trim throughout in beautifully appointed building.

To preview this office text/call Craig Adachi at 530-277-6954…..Best to text…..Do not send email to schedule a showing.

Collins Property Management
www.CollinsPropertyManagement.net
408 Broad Street, Nevada City, Ca, 95959
BRE#01273680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 have any available units?
513 Searls Ave Suite #1 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 currently offering any rent specials?
513 Searls Ave Suite #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 pet-friendly?
No, 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nevada City.
Does 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 offer parking?
Yes, 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 does offer parking.
Does 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 have a pool?
No, 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 does not have a pool.
Does 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 have accessible units?
No, 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Searls Ave Suite #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
