513 Searls Ave Suite #1

Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Commercial Property - Premier Office Spaces. Office #1 is approximately 331 square feet and has two windows. One window opens to the outside. Each unit in the building has its own thermostat. There is shared waiting area and restrooms. Ample Parking, individual signage on on-street marquee. Prime location on busy roadway in Seven Hills business district, less than 1/2 mile to HWY 49/20 access, in historic Nevada City. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and health clubs. New total renovation of all spaces, including new wood windows, transoms and doors, brand new carpet, natural wood trim throughout in beautifully appointed building.



To preview this office text/call Craig Adachi at 530-277-6954…..Best to text…..Do not send email to schedule a showing.



Collins Property Management

www.CollinsPropertyManagement.net

408 Broad Street, Nevada City, Ca, 95959

BRE#01273680