Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse dog park hot tub new construction online portal playground smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome home! La Bella Vita is not typical apartment home living. Imagine living in a brand new contemporary home that is surrounded by all of lifes outdoor adventures. Come discover the pleasure of calling one of Colorado Springs newest communities home. Apartment Homes at La Bella Vita are now pre-leasing