Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

900 Manchester St Apt 22

900 Manchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

900 Manchester Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
One Bedroom, Corner Unit Available NOW in Gated Complex with Pool.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Deposit moves you in!!!

Unit Features:
- 1st floor, corner unit, 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes NEW refrigerator, electric range/oven, and garbage disposal
- New flooring throughout
- New fixtures
- Updated bathroom
- Assigned off-street uncovered parking.

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Swimming pool
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $1200
- No pets allowed
- Water/sewer/trash service included
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/900-Manchester-St-Apt-22-National-City-CA-91950

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5166725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Manchester St Apt 22 have any available units?
900 Manchester St Apt 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 900 Manchester St Apt 22 have?
Some of 900 Manchester St Apt 22's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Manchester St Apt 22 currently offering any rent specials?
900 Manchester St Apt 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Manchester St Apt 22 pet-friendly?
No, 900 Manchester St Apt 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 900 Manchester St Apt 22 offer parking?
Yes, 900 Manchester St Apt 22 offers parking.
Does 900 Manchester St Apt 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Manchester St Apt 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Manchester St Apt 22 have a pool?
Yes, 900 Manchester St Apt 22 has a pool.
Does 900 Manchester St Apt 22 have accessible units?
No, 900 Manchester St Apt 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Manchester St Apt 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Manchester St Apt 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Manchester St Apt 22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Manchester St Apt 22 does not have units with air conditioning.
