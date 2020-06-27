Amenities

One Bedroom, Corner Unit Available NOW in Gated Complex with Pool.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Deposit moves you in!!!



Unit Features:

- 1st floor, corner unit, 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes NEW refrigerator, electric range/oven, and garbage disposal

- New flooring throughout

- New fixtures

- Updated bathroom

- Assigned off-street uncovered parking.



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Swimming pool

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: $1200

- No pets allowed

- Water/sewer/trash service included

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/900-Manchester-St-Apt-22-National-City-CA-91950



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



