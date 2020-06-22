All apartments in National City
832 E 28th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

832 E 28th Street

832 East 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

832 East 28th Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 BD Home for rent with exclusive yard! New Stove and Refriderator installed upon move in for new tenant, centrally located close to I-5, I-805, I-54 and I-94 Freeways as well as shipyard and Navy Base!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 E 28th Street have any available units?
832 E 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 832 E 28th Street have?
Some of 832 E 28th Street's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 E 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
832 E 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 E 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 832 E 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 832 E 28th Street offer parking?
No, 832 E 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 832 E 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 E 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 E 28th Street have a pool?
No, 832 E 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 832 E 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 832 E 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 832 E 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 E 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 832 E 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 E 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
