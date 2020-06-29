Rent Calculator
National City, CA
620 R Avenue - B
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
620 R Avenue - B
620 R Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
620 R Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 bed 1 bath unit . ALL UTILITIES FLAT FEE OF $150/MO (water, trash & SDG&E). (Total monthly payment of $1,400) 1 parking spot for a small car via ally access. Coin Op laundry room onsite. Small yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 R Avenue - B have any available units?
620 R Avenue - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
National City, CA
.
What amenities does 620 R Avenue - B have?
Some of 620 R Avenue - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 620 R Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
620 R Avenue - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 R Avenue - B pet-friendly?
No, 620 R Avenue - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in National City
.
Does 620 R Avenue - B offer parking?
Yes, 620 R Avenue - B offers parking.
Does 620 R Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 R Avenue - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 R Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 620 R Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 620 R Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 620 R Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 620 R Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 R Avenue - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 R Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 R Avenue - B does not have units with air conditioning.
