Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM

620 R Avenue - B

620 R Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

620 R Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
1 bed 1 bath unit . ALL UTILITIES FLAT FEE OF $150/MO (water, trash & SDG&E). (Total monthly payment of $1,400) 1 parking spot for a small car via ally access. Coin Op laundry room onsite. Small yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

