Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

228 S Kenton

228 S Kenton Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

228 S Kenton Ave S, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 S Kenton have any available units?
228 S Kenton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 228 S Kenton have?
Some of 228 S Kenton's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 S Kenton currently offering any rent specials?
228 S Kenton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 S Kenton pet-friendly?
No, 228 S Kenton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 228 S Kenton offer parking?
No, 228 S Kenton does not offer parking.
Does 228 S Kenton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 S Kenton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 S Kenton have a pool?
No, 228 S Kenton does not have a pool.
Does 228 S Kenton have accessible units?
No, 228 S Kenton does not have accessible units.
Does 228 S Kenton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 S Kenton has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 S Kenton have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 S Kenton does not have units with air conditioning.
