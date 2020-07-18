Rent Calculator
Home
/
National City, CA
/
228 S Kenton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
228 S Kenton
228 S Kenton Ave S
·
No Longer Available
Location
228 S Kenton Ave S, National City, CA 91950
National City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 228 S Kenton have any available units?
228 S Kenton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
National City, CA
.
What amenities does 228 S Kenton have?
Some of 228 S Kenton's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 228 S Kenton currently offering any rent specials?
228 S Kenton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 S Kenton pet-friendly?
No, 228 S Kenton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in National City
.
Does 228 S Kenton offer parking?
No, 228 S Kenton does not offer parking.
Does 228 S Kenton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 S Kenton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 S Kenton have a pool?
No, 228 S Kenton does not have a pool.
Does 228 S Kenton have accessible units?
No, 228 S Kenton does not have accessible units.
Does 228 S Kenton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 S Kenton has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 S Kenton have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 S Kenton does not have units with air conditioning.
