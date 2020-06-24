Rent Calculator
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1905 Via Las Palmas
1905 via Las Palmas
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1905 via Las Palmas, National City, CA 91950
National City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1905 Via Las Palmas have any available units?
1905 Via Las Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
National City, CA
.
What amenities does 1905 Via Las Palmas have?
Some of 1905 Via Las Palmas's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1905 Via Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Via Las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Via Las Palmas pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Via Las Palmas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in National City
.
Does 1905 Via Las Palmas offer parking?
No, 1905 Via Las Palmas does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Via Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 Via Las Palmas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Via Las Palmas have a pool?
Yes, 1905 Via Las Palmas has a pool.
Does 1905 Via Las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 1905 Via Las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Via Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Via Las Palmas has units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Via Las Palmas have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Via Las Palmas does not have units with air conditioning.
