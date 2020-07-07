All apartments in National City
Find more places like 1825 C Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
1825 C Avenue
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:06 AM

1825 C Avenue

1825 C Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1825 C Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
Brand New Cottages available for rent in National City! Don't miss out on this opportunity to live with no shared walls with your neighbors. Enjoy ample light in these new cottages with brand new flooring, appliances and ample parking. The open floor plan allows for great space within the home and in unit washer and dryer key to not having to go the laundromat or community laundry room.
Located close to everything in National City with Food, parks and freeways within minutes. Coming in late June so get your name in now to make sure you don't miss an opportunity to get one of these great cottages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 C Avenue have any available units?
1825 C Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
Is 1825 C Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1825 C Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 C Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 C Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1825 C Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1825 C Avenue offers parking.
Does 1825 C Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 C Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 C Avenue have a pool?
No, 1825 C Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1825 C Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1825 C Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 C Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 C Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 C Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 C Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with ParkingNational City Apartments with Pool
National City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College