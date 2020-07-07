1825 C Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking cats allowed

Brand New Cottages available for rent in National City! Don't miss out on this opportunity to live with no shared walls with your neighbors. Enjoy ample light in these new cottages with brand new flooring, appliances and ample parking. The open floor plan allows for great space within the home and in unit washer and dryer key to not having to go the laundromat or community laundry room.

Located close to everything in National City with Food, parks and freeways within minutes. Coming in late June so get your name in now to make sure you don't miss an opportunity to get one of these great cottages!