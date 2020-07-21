All apartments in National City
Find more places like 1810 East 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
1810 East 16th Street
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1810 East 16th Street

1810 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1810 East 16th Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Centrally located off 805 and Plaza blvd.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1810-e-16th-st-national-city-ca-91950-usa-unit-front/c3be91f0-d730-44a0-87ce-734e59da3c21

(RLNE5412505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 East 16th Street have any available units?
1810 East 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1810 East 16th Street have?
Some of 1810 East 16th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 East 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1810 East 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 East 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 East 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1810 East 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1810 East 16th Street offers parking.
Does 1810 East 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 East 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 East 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1810 East 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1810 East 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1810 East 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 East 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 East 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 East 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 East 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950
Pinewood
1104 Palm Ave
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNational City 2 Bedroom Apartments
National City 3 Bedroom ApartmentsNational City Apartments with Pools
National City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College