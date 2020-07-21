Rent Calculator
National City, CA
1810 East 16th Street
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM
1810 East 16th Street
1810 East 16th Street
Location
1810 East 16th Street, National City, CA 91950
National City
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Centrally located off 805 and Plaza blvd.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1810-e-16th-st-national-city-ca-91950-usa-unit-front/c3be91f0-d730-44a0-87ce-734e59da3c21
(RLNE5412505)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1810 East 16th Street have any available units?
1810 East 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
National City, CA
.
What amenities does 1810 East 16th Street have?
Some of 1810 East 16th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1810 East 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1810 East 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 East 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 East 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1810 East 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1810 East 16th Street offers parking.
Does 1810 East 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 East 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 East 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1810 East 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1810 East 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1810 East 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 East 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 East 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 East 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 East 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
