1748 Via Las Palmas

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Located in the Fairway Views HOA, overlooking the golf course, this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will be move in ready early July! The unit comes with tile floors, granite counters and brand new cabinets. Also in the kitchen you will find all stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher). For your convenience, the unit comes with a washer/dryer set, a window A/C unit in the living room and central heat. The master bedroom comes with a large closet and a master bath with Jack 'n' Jill sinks. Off the master bedroom is a nice sized balcony with lovely views of the golf course! This unit comes with 2 reserved parking spots and guest parking throughout the complex. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this quite and friendly area! Call us today!