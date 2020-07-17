All apartments in National City
1748 Via Las Palmas
1748 Via Las Palmas

1748 Via Las Palmas · (619) 457-6290
Location

1748 Via Las Palmas, National City, CA 91950
National City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #24 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Located in the Fairway Views HOA, overlooking the golf course, this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will be move in ready early July! The unit comes with tile floors, granite counters and brand new cabinets. Also in the kitchen you will find all stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher). For your convenience, the unit comes with a washer/dryer set, a window A/C unit in the living room and central heat. The master bedroom comes with a large closet and a master bath with Jack 'n' Jill sinks. Off the master bedroom is a nice sized balcony with lovely views of the golf course! This unit comes with 2 reserved parking spots and guest parking throughout the complex. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this quite and friendly area! Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 Via Las Palmas have any available units?
1748 Via Las Palmas has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1748 Via Las Palmas have?
Some of 1748 Via Las Palmas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 Via Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
1748 Via Las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 Via Las Palmas pet-friendly?
Yes, 1748 Via Las Palmas is pet friendly.
Does 1748 Via Las Palmas offer parking?
Yes, 1748 Via Las Palmas offers parking.
Does 1748 Via Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1748 Via Las Palmas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 Via Las Palmas have a pool?
No, 1748 Via Las Palmas does not have a pool.
Does 1748 Via Las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 1748 Via Las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 Via Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1748 Via Las Palmas has units with dishwashers.
Does 1748 Via Las Palmas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1748 Via Las Palmas has units with air conditioning.
