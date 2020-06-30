Amenities
Five Bedroom House with Electric and Internet Included - DESCRIPTION:
1532 E. 22nd Street, National City CA 91950
5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom/2 Car Garage/ with Solar
FEATURES:
Hardwood Floors throughout
Washer/Dryer Room
Fully Fenced Yard
Multiple Car Driveway
Detached Two Car Garage
Near Golf Course
2250 Square Feet House
5000 Lot Sq Ft
Gardener Included
Electric included (up to Solar limits)
Internet included
Pets okay
CONTACT:
Don (619) 977-4223
*Text for fastest response last update 25/OCT/2019
(RLNE5224438)