Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Five Bedroom House with Electric and Internet Included - DESCRIPTION:



1532 E. 22nd Street, National City CA 91950

5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom/2 Car Garage/ with Solar



FEATURES:



Hardwood Floors throughout

Washer/Dryer Room

Fully Fenced Yard

Multiple Car Driveway

Detached Two Car Garage

Near Golf Course

2250 Square Feet House

5000 Lot Sq Ft

Gardener Included

Electric included (up to Solar limits)

Internet included

Pets okay



CONTACT:



Don (619) 977-4223



*Text for fastest response last update 25/OCT/2019



(RLNE5224438)