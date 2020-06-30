All apartments in National City
1532 E. 22nd Street

1532 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1532 East 22nd Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Five Bedroom House with Electric and Internet Included - DESCRIPTION:

1532 E. 22nd Street, National City CA 91950
5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom/2 Car Garage/ with Solar

FEATURES:

Hardwood Floors throughout
Washer/Dryer Room
Fully Fenced Yard
Multiple Car Driveway
Detached Two Car Garage
Near Golf Course
2250 Square Feet House
5000 Lot Sq Ft
Gardener Included
Electric included (up to Solar limits)
Internet included
Pets okay

CONTACT:

Don (619) 977-4223

*Text for fastest response last update 25/OCT/2019

(RLNE5224438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 E. 22nd Street have any available units?
1532 E. 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1532 E. 22nd Street have?
Some of 1532 E. 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 E. 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1532 E. 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 E. 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 E. 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1532 E. 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1532 E. 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 1532 E. 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 E. 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 E. 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1532 E. 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1532 E. 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1532 E. 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 E. 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 E. 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 E. 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 E. 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

