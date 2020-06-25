Amenities

1441 East 7th Street Available 02/01/20 3br/1ba 1441 E 7th St. Single Family home w/ 2 Car Garage! - ** This home is being preleased and cannot be viewed until Feb 1, 2020



1441 E 7th Street, National City, CA 91950

3 Bedrooms, 1 Baths

$2,195 per Month, $2,195 Deposit



Spacious 3br/1ba single level home situated on a large lot with a 2 car garage. Kitchen has granite counters and a charming archway providing sights to the living room; perfect for entertaining.



This home has a fireplace, laundry hook-ups, and a roll up garage door. This extra large fenced lot provides fruit trees for your enjoyment and extra storage. Located close to Palm and the 805.

Small pet's negotiable.



Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE

Pets: Cats/Small Pets Allowed (No Dogs)

Parking: 2 car garage

Available: 5/15/19

Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325



