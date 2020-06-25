Amenities
1441 East 7th Street Available 02/01/20 3br/1ba 1441 E 7th St. Single Family home w/ 2 Car Garage! - ** This home is being preleased and cannot be viewed until Feb 1, 2020
1441 E 7th Street, National City, CA 91950
3 Bedrooms, 1 Baths
$2,195 per Month, $2,195 Deposit
Spacious 3br/1ba single level home situated on a large lot with a 2 car garage. Kitchen has granite counters and a charming archway providing sights to the living room; perfect for entertaining.
This home has a fireplace, laundry hook-ups, and a roll up garage door. This extra large fenced lot provides fruit trees for your enjoyment and extra storage. Located close to Palm and the 805.
Small pet's negotiable.
Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE
Pets: Cats/Small Pets Allowed (No Dogs)
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: 5/15/19
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325
Appliances
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Interior Amenities
Fireplace
Exterior Amenities
Fenced Yard
Storage Shed
Other
Pets Negotiable
Dogs OK
Cats OK
APPLY ONLINE TODAY WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
(RLNE4837101)