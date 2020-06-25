All apartments in National City
Find more places like 1441 East 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
1441 East 7th Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1441 East 7th Street

1441 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1441 East 7th Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1441 East 7th Street Available 02/01/20 3br/1ba 1441 E 7th St. Single Family home w/ 2 Car Garage! - ** This home is being preleased and cannot be viewed until Feb 1, 2020

1441 E 7th Street, National City, CA 91950
3 Bedrooms, 1 Baths
$2,195 per Month, $2,195 Deposit

Spacious 3br/1ba single level home situated on a large lot with a 2 car garage. Kitchen has granite counters and a charming archway providing sights to the living room; perfect for entertaining.

This home has a fireplace, laundry hook-ups, and a roll up garage door. This extra large fenced lot provides fruit trees for your enjoyment and extra storage. Located close to Palm and the 805.
Small pet's negotiable.

Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE
Pets: Cats/Small Pets Allowed (No Dogs)
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: 5/15/19
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325

Appliances

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Interior Amenities

Fireplace

Exterior Amenities

Fenced Yard
Storage Shed

Other

Pets Negotiable
Dogs OK
Cats OK

APPLY ONLINE TODAY WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE4837101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 East 7th Street have any available units?
1441 East 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1441 East 7th Street have?
Some of 1441 East 7th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1441 East 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1441 East 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 1441 East 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1441 East 7th Street offers parking.
Does 1441 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 East 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 1441 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1441 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1441 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 East 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 East 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 East 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950
Pinewood
1104 Palm Ave
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with ParkingNational City Apartments with Pool
National City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College