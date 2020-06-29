All apartments in National City
National City, CA
1408 Grove St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

1408 Grove St

1408 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Grove Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1408 Grove St Available 05/01/20 *Spacious* 3 Bedroom HOUSE! - 3 Bedroom
2 Bath
2 Car garage
Backyard
W/D in garage
Ceiling fans in each bedroom
Tenant responsible: for all utilities

*Purple room will be repainted to a neutral beige color*
*Owner is leaving TV in living room, including surround sound speakers!*
*2 garage clickers + keypad code in front of garage*
*All shelving will stay in garage*

Please "Apply now" & submit a FREE application if you'd like to view this property, & you will be contacted by an agent shortly. (We do NOT run credit until we have spoken to do so)
https://tenantplanet.appfolio.com/listings/detail/43114e3e-7f66-4f4a-9009-0b04a3f1ac26

(RLNE5586102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Grove St have any available units?
1408 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
Is 1408 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Grove St offers parking.
Does 1408 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Grove St have a pool?
No, 1408 Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 1408 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Grove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Grove St does not have units with air conditioning.
