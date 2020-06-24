Rent Calculator
National City, CA
1405 J Ave
1405 J Ave
1405 J Avenue
1405 J Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Does 1405 J Ave have any available units?
1405 J Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
National City, CA
.
Is 1405 J Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1405 J Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 J Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1405 J Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in National City
.
Does 1405 J Ave offer parking?
No, 1405 J Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1405 J Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 J Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 J Ave have a pool?
No, 1405 J Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1405 J Ave have accessible units?
No, 1405 J Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 J Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 J Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 J Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 J Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
