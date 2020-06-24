All apartments in National City
Find more places like 1405 J Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
1405 J Ave
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1405 J Ave

1405 J Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1405 J Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 J Ave have any available units?
1405 J Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
Is 1405 J Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1405 J Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 J Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1405 J Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 1405 J Ave offer parking?
No, 1405 J Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1405 J Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 J Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 J Ave have a pool?
No, 1405 J Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1405 J Ave have accessible units?
No, 1405 J Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 J Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 J Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 J Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 J Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinewood
1104 Palm Ave
National City, CA 91950
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with ParkingNational City Apartments with Pool
National City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College