All apartments in National City
Find more places like 1339 E FOURTH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
1339 E FOURTH STREET
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:23 AM

1339 E FOURTH STREET

1339 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1339 East 4th Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have any available units?
1339 E FOURTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
Is 1339 E FOURTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1339 E FOURTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 E FOURTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1339 E FOURTH STREET offers parking.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have a pool?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms
National City 3 BedroomsNational City Apartments with Pools
National City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College