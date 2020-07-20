Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in National City
Find more places like 1339 E FOURTH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
National City, CA
/
1339 E FOURTH STREET
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:23 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1339 E FOURTH STREET
1339 East 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1339 East 4th Street, National City, CA 91950
National City
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have any available units?
1339 E FOURTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
National City, CA
.
Is 1339 E FOURTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1339 E FOURTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 E FOURTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in National City
.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1339 E FOURTH STREET offers parking.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have a pool?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 E FOURTH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 E FOURTH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950
Similar Pages
National City 1 Bedrooms
National City 2 Bedrooms
National City 3 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with Pools
National City Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Coronado, CA
Bostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Lakeside, CA
Del Mar, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
La Presa, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College