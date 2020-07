Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed media room pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse conference room pool table smoke-free community

When you live at Park Sienna you know you have arrived! You will enjoy the convenience of community living in a peaceful and tranquil environment surrounded by nature! You are in the middle of central downtown Napa and close to Napa Wine County.<br><br>If you enjoy taking a drive surrounded by award winning vineyards, wineries or taking a trip to Calistoga or Yountville for a day of shopping, dining, or a hot air balloon ride, its all just miles away. Welcome Home.