Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

845 Marina Drive

845 Marina Drive · (707) 879-1711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

845 Marina Drive, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Exclusive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse available for move in by March 13th.

This two story home has been refinished from floor to ceiling and is one of a kind!

Brand new paint, all new flooring, newly refinished and modern bathrooms, tons of cabinet space in the kitchen, large, open dining and living room space with wet bar that looks out and opens up to a beautiful private patio on the Napa River. This home has a private boat dock and access to the private trails, fishing, and pools inside of Newport North Condominiums.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates too far into the future. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is tenantï¿½??s responsibility to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit RealPropertySelect.com or call (707) 879-1711. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Marina Drive have any available units?
845 Marina Drive has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 845 Marina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
845 Marina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Marina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 845 Marina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 845 Marina Drive offer parking?
No, 845 Marina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 845 Marina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Marina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Marina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 845 Marina Drive has a pool.
Does 845 Marina Drive have accessible units?
No, 845 Marina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Marina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Marina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Marina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Marina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
