13 Bridgegate Available 08/05/20 Popular Siena 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Condo in Napa - This desirable condo includes en suite baths for each bedroom and laundry with stacked washer and dryer upstairs. Bedroom Closets include organizers. Downstairs living room has a gas burning fireplace to provide warmth and a cozy ambiance. Newer carpet throughout. Kitchen looks into dining/living room and includes a gas stove, built-in microwave/hood, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The patio opens directly to the community pool. Conveniently located to shopping, services and Highway 29.



12 Month Lease.



A small dog may be considered for an extra $100 a month rent and an extra $500 Security Deposit. References regarding dog required.



Currently occupied. Available August 5, 2020.



Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click “Contact us” or give us a call at 707-254-1837.



Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.



BRE License #01317082



