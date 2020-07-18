All apartments in Napa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

13 Bridgegate

13 Bridgegate Way · (707) 254-1837
Location

13 Bridgegate Way, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13 Bridgegate · Avail. Aug 5

$2,200

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
13 Bridgegate Available 08/05/20 Popular Siena 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Condo in Napa - This desirable condo includes en suite baths for each bedroom and laundry with stacked washer and dryer upstairs. Bedroom Closets include organizers. Downstairs living room has a gas burning fireplace to provide warmth and a cozy ambiance. Newer carpet throughout. Kitchen looks into dining/living room and includes a gas stove, built-in microwave/hood, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The patio opens directly to the community pool. Conveniently located to shopping, services and Highway 29.

12 Month Lease.

A small dog may be considered for an extra $100 a month rent and an extra $500 Security Deposit. References regarding dog required.

Currently occupied. Available August 5, 2020.

Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click “Contact us” or give us a call at 707-254-1837.

Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.

BRE License #01317082

(RLNE2107358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Bridgegate have any available units?
13 Bridgegate has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Bridgegate have?
Some of 13 Bridgegate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Bridgegate currently offering any rent specials?
13 Bridgegate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Bridgegate pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Bridgegate is pet friendly.
Does 13 Bridgegate offer parking?
Yes, 13 Bridgegate offers parking.
Does 13 Bridgegate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Bridgegate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Bridgegate have a pool?
Yes, 13 Bridgegate has a pool.
Does 13 Bridgegate have accessible units?
No, 13 Bridgegate does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Bridgegate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Bridgegate has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Bridgegate have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 Bridgegate has units with air conditioning.
