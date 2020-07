Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors cable included carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal alarm system car wash area cc payments clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments guest parking lobby smoke-free community

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come home to Camden Vineyards, sitting at the base of the forest-covered Santa Ana Mountains in Murrieta, California. See for yourself the 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments and townhomes complete with stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryers, large walk-in closets, private patios, and mountain views. Choose a townhome floor plan and you'll also have private access through an attached garage! Amenities inside our pet-friendly community include a playground, free weights in the 24-hour fitness center, private dog park, and resort-style swimming pool and spa. Enjoy drastically shortened commutes with access to I-15 and I-215, Temecula's popular wineries, shopping & dining destinations, and short trips to Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and French Valley Airport. Please note that all floor plan availability ...