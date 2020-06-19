All apartments in Murrieta
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

41883 Dahlias Way

41883 Dahlias Way
Location

41883 Dahlias Way, Murrieta, CA 92562

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for a short term lease look no further. This one is available for 3-4 months. This desirable home has the SPACE, LAYOUT & LOCATION that you are looking for! Desirable location with top rated schools nearby. When you enter this home, you're invited to soaring vaulted ceilings, tall windows, and a double stair case! This home boasts of a versatile floor plan including separate living and family rooms, a downstairs bedroom and bath, along with a downstairs office/playroom and freshly updated tile in bathrooms. Walking distance from the community park. Master bedroom upstairs features its own retreat bedroom, dual walk in closets, walk in shower and soaking tub. Back yard and front landscaping are both low maintenance and drought friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to schools, parks, shopping, and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41883 Dahlias Way have any available units?
41883 Dahlias Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murrieta, CA.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
Is 41883 Dahlias Way currently offering any rent specials?
41883 Dahlias Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41883 Dahlias Way pet-friendly?
No, 41883 Dahlias Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 41883 Dahlias Way offer parking?
No, 41883 Dahlias Way does not offer parking.
Does 41883 Dahlias Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41883 Dahlias Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41883 Dahlias Way have a pool?
No, 41883 Dahlias Way does not have a pool.
Does 41883 Dahlias Way have accessible units?
No, 41883 Dahlias Way does not have accessible units.
Does 41883 Dahlias Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 41883 Dahlias Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41883 Dahlias Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 41883 Dahlias Way does not have units with air conditioning.
