41883 Dahlias Way

Looking for a short term lease look no further. This one is available for 3-4 months. This desirable home has the SPACE, LAYOUT & LOCATION that you are looking for! Desirable location with top rated schools nearby. When you enter this home, you're invited to soaring vaulted ceilings, tall windows, and a double stair case! This home boasts of a versatile floor plan including separate living and family rooms, a downstairs bedroom and bath, along with a downstairs office/playroom and freshly updated tile in bathrooms. Walking distance from the community park. Master bedroom upstairs features its own retreat bedroom, dual walk in closets, walk in shower and soaking tub. Back yard and front landscaping are both low maintenance and drought friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to schools, parks, shopping, and freeway access.