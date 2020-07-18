40975 Morning Glory Drive

Amenities
Great family home in Murrieta! Offering a spacious floor plan with high ceiling and plenty of natural light, formal living room w/ vaulted ceilings, fireplace in family room, Bright kitchen, Stainless steel Refrigerator, Corian countertops, Laundry rm on the 1st floor, upstairs loft, Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and Mountain views to the west, soaking tub & separate shower in master bath w/ walk-in closet, mirrored closet doors in guest bedrooms, Large backyard patio, close to Schools and Shopping within walking distance.