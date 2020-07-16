All apartments in Murrieta
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

40930 Belleray Ave.

40930 Belleray Ave · (951) 723-1333
Location

40930 Belleray Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 40930 Belleray Ave. · Avail. Aug 15

$2,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2066 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
40930 Belleray Ave. Available 08/15/20 The Ridge at Cal Oaks Condominium - Welcome to The Ridge at Cal Oaks – You will fall in love with this Townhome – almost new just 2 years old. Oh… Move In Special Tri-Level. First Level: Den / Office, Large Entry, Beautiful Porch Area, Storage, and 3 Car Tandem Garage. Second Level: Large living room, kitchen, Nook, Powder Room, Balcony, Third Level: Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom, Laundry Room, Hall Bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms. This home is loaded with upgrades. Did I mention Fridge, Washer, and Dryer are included? A charismatic new community in picturesque Murrieta. Surrounded by majestic mountain tops, parks, nearby lakes, and reservoirs. The Ridge at Cal Oaks is the perfect place to create your home. Spanish and Santa Barbara exterior styling. This community includes a pool, Jacuzzi and Grille area, Community Recreation Center. Murrieta Unified School District - E. Hale Curran Elementary Shiela Middle School and Murrieta Mesa High School. Don’t’ Miss out! Call today at 951-723-1333. We are open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 5:30 pm and Saturday 10 am to 2 pm. Rancho Plaza Realty, Inc. www.ranchoplazarealty.com. What are you waiting for…? This will not last long.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4932219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40930 Belleray Ave. have any available units?
40930 Belleray Ave. has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 40930 Belleray Ave. have?
Some of 40930 Belleray Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40930 Belleray Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
40930 Belleray Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40930 Belleray Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 40930 Belleray Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 40930 Belleray Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 40930 Belleray Ave. offers parking.
Does 40930 Belleray Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40930 Belleray Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40930 Belleray Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 40930 Belleray Ave. has a pool.
Does 40930 Belleray Ave. have accessible units?
No, 40930 Belleray Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 40930 Belleray Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 40930 Belleray Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
