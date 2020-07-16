Amenities

40930 Belleray Ave. Available 08/15/20 The Ridge at Cal Oaks Condominium - Welcome to The Ridge at Cal Oaks – You will fall in love with this Townhome – almost new just 2 years old. Oh… Move In Special Tri-Level. First Level: Den / Office, Large Entry, Beautiful Porch Area, Storage, and 3 Car Tandem Garage. Second Level: Large living room, kitchen, Nook, Powder Room, Balcony, Third Level: Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom, Laundry Room, Hall Bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms. This home is loaded with upgrades. Did I mention Fridge, Washer, and Dryer are included? A charismatic new community in picturesque Murrieta. Surrounded by majestic mountain tops, parks, nearby lakes, and reservoirs. The Ridge at Cal Oaks is the perfect place to create your home. Spanish and Santa Barbara exterior styling. This community includes a pool, Jacuzzi and Grille area, Community Recreation Center. Murrieta Unified School District - E. Hale Curran Elementary Shiela Middle School and Murrieta Mesa High School. Don’t’ Miss out! Call today at 951-723-1333. We are open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 5:30 pm and Saturday 10 am to 2 pm. Rancho Plaza Realty, Inc. www.ranchoplazarealty.com. What are you waiting for…? This will not last long.



No Pets Allowed



