Murrieta, CA
37876 Via Carmelia
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:19 AM

37876 Via Carmelia

37876 Via Carmelia · (951) 797-7200
Murrieta
Location

37876 Via Carmelia, Murrieta, CA 92563

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** 4 Bedroom 3 bath, 1 bedroom downstairs, Cathedral ceilings, Tile flooring downstairs, Carpet in bedrooms & Loft, Floor plan offers a formal living & dining area with custom sheer drapery, Downstairs Bedroom and full bathroom, Familyroom with fireplace, Kitchen island(no granite), Spacious loft/T.V. room, Large Master bedroom suite, Dual Master sinks with separate roman tub & shower, huge walk-in closet, Covered patio & fully landscaped backyard, 3-car garage. Walk to park & elementary school Monte Vista, Murrieta Vista High District, Close to shopping & restaurants and French Valley airport.

Qualifying Criteria
- Income 2.5 times rent
- Move in 7 - 14 day upon availability
- Credit and Background Check
- Lower Credit Score Requires Extra Deposit
- Pet Welcome (breed restrictions)
- Application Fee $38(non refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37876 Via Carmelia have any available units?
37876 Via Carmelia has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 37876 Via Carmelia have?
Some of 37876 Via Carmelia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37876 Via Carmelia currently offering any rent specials?
37876 Via Carmelia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37876 Via Carmelia pet-friendly?
Yes, 37876 Via Carmelia is pet friendly.
Does 37876 Via Carmelia offer parking?
Yes, 37876 Via Carmelia does offer parking.
Does 37876 Via Carmelia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37876 Via Carmelia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37876 Via Carmelia have a pool?
No, 37876 Via Carmelia does not have a pool.
Does 37876 Via Carmelia have accessible units?
No, 37876 Via Carmelia does not have accessible units.
Does 37876 Via Carmelia have units with dishwashers?
No, 37876 Via Carmelia does not have units with dishwashers.
