37876 Via Carmelia

Amenities
** 4 Bedroom 3 bath, 1 bedroom downstairs, Cathedral ceilings, Tile flooring downstairs, Carpet in bedrooms & Loft, Floor plan offers a formal living & dining area with custom sheer drapery, Downstairs Bedroom and full bathroom, Familyroom with fireplace, Kitchen island(no granite), Spacious loft/T.V. room, Large Master bedroom suite, Dual Master sinks with separate roman tub & shower, huge walk-in closet, Covered patio & fully landscaped backyard, 3-car garage. Walk to park & elementary school Monte Vista, Murrieta Vista High District, Close to shopping & restaurants and French Valley airport.
Qualifying Criteria
- Income 2.5 times rent
- Move in 7 - 14 day upon availability
- Credit and Background Check
- Lower Credit Score Requires Extra Deposit
- Pet Welcome (breed restrictions)
- Application Fee $38(non refundable)