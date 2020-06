Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Come see this fully upgraded family home! When you walk right on in you are greeted with a large and open entry way that is tiled. Move further in and you will find the kitchen with its white cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances all resting on hard wood flooring. There is a family room located next to the kitchen with a quaint fire place. There are 4 bathrooms, master bedroom has its own private bathroom with a walk in shower and large spa tub. Master bedroom is large and resides on the second floor with a walk in closet. Each guest bedroom is of decent size as well. All bedrooms include ceiling fans. Laundry room is located inside the home and has cabinets for storage. Back yard is completely fenced with a cemented and covered patio. This home is located near the 215 freeway and multiple shopping centers.