All apartments in Murrieta
Find more places like 24602 Calle Magdalena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
24602 Calle Magdalena
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24602 Calle Magdalena
24602 Calle Magdalena
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Murrieta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
24602 Calle Magdalena, Murrieta, CA 92562
Murrieta Oaks
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE, 3 BEDROOM , SINGLE STORY HOME IN CENTRAL MURRIETA. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO SHOPS & FREEWAY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have any available units?
24602 Calle Magdalena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Murrieta, CA
.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Murrieta Rent Report
.
Is 24602 Calle Magdalena currently offering any rent specials?
24602 Calle Magdalena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24602 Calle Magdalena pet-friendly?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Murrieta
.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena offer parking?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not offer parking.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have a pool?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not have a pool.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have accessible units?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not have accessible units.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have units with dishwashers?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have units with air conditioning?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not have units with air conditioning.
