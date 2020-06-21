All apartments in Murrieta
Find more places like 24602 Calle Magdalena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
24602 Calle Magdalena
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

24602 Calle Magdalena

24602 Calle Magdalena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Murrieta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24602 Calle Magdalena, Murrieta, CA 92562
Murrieta Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE, 3 BEDROOM , SINGLE STORY HOME IN CENTRAL MURRIETA. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO SHOPS & FREEWAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have any available units?
24602 Calle Magdalena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murrieta, CA.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
Is 24602 Calle Magdalena currently offering any rent specials?
24602 Calle Magdalena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24602 Calle Magdalena pet-friendly?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena offer parking?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not offer parking.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have a pool?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not have a pool.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have accessible units?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not have accessible units.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have units with dishwashers?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24602 Calle Magdalena have units with air conditioning?
No, 24602 Calle Magdalena does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92563
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562

Similar Pages

Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms
Murrieta Apartments with GarageMurrieta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Murrieta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College