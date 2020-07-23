All apartments in Murrieta
24358 Camino Vasco

24358 Camino Vasco · (951) 766-5660
Location

24358 Camino Vasco, Murrieta, CA 92562
Murrieta Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24358 Camino Vasco · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24358 Camino Vasco Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the Heart of Murrieta! -
GUIDE LINE/REQUIREMENTS TO RENT

*All leases are for one (1) year OAC

*Pet deposits are $500.00 per pet (with owners permission)
: NO PITT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS, DOBERMANS, CHOWS, OR MIXED BREEDS OF THIS TYPE ON ANY PROPERTY.

*Credit & Background checks are $35.00 for each adult over the age of 18. This is a non-refundable fee and is not applied to rent or deposit.

*Credit History: We require more positive than negative.

*Criminal Background Check: We run a background ground check nation wide. This is done through a private company. We disqualify drugs, violence, and burglary as a general rule.

*Income: The total verifiable monthly income combined for all adult
household members’ age eighteen (18) or over, must equal at least 2 1/2 times the monthly rent.

*Rental History: No Evictions in the past 5 years.

*Prices and specials are subject to change at any time and are based on availability.

(RLNE5936335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24358 Camino Vasco have any available units?
24358 Camino Vasco has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
Is 24358 Camino Vasco currently offering any rent specials?
24358 Camino Vasco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24358 Camino Vasco pet-friendly?
No, 24358 Camino Vasco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 24358 Camino Vasco offer parking?
No, 24358 Camino Vasco does not offer parking.
Does 24358 Camino Vasco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24358 Camino Vasco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24358 Camino Vasco have a pool?
No, 24358 Camino Vasco does not have a pool.
Does 24358 Camino Vasco have accessible units?
No, 24358 Camino Vasco does not have accessible units.
Does 24358 Camino Vasco have units with dishwashers?
No, 24358 Camino Vasco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24358 Camino Vasco have units with air conditioning?
No, 24358 Camino Vasco does not have units with air conditioning.
